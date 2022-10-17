First Horizon Corporation (FHN): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is priced at $23.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.48 and reached a high price of $23.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.77. The stock touched a low price of $23.375.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, First Horizon Foundation Commits $500,000 to Affected Communities. First Horizon Announces Hurricane Relief Efforts. You can read further details here

First Horizon Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.24 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $16.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) full year performance was 41.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Horizon Corporation shares are logging -1.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.00 and $24.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3569707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Horizon Corporation (FHN) recorded performance in the market was 45.56%, having the revenues showcasing 8.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.57B, as it employees total of 7676 workers.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Horizon Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, First Horizon Corporation posted a movement of +5.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,440,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHN is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Horizon Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.17%, alongside a boost of 41.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.49% during last recorded quarter.