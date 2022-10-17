Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altria Group Inc. (MO), which is $45.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.59 after opening rate of $46.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.1925 before closing at $45.89.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results. Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 third-quarter and nine-months business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $40.35 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was -7.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -20.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.35 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11223320 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was -4.56%, having the revenues showcasing 7.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.64B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.87, with a change in the price was noted -6.89. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of -13.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,392,351 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.73%, alongside a downfall of -7.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.00% during last recorded quarter.