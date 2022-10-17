Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Quarterly Performance is 2.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $1.20.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Denison Announces History-Making Recovery of Uranium Bearing Solution from Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully recovered uranium bearing solution from the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) underway at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8300 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was -33.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -43.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3396525 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was -19.71%, having the revenues showcasing 2.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 954.00M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

The Analysts eye on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1716, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +6.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,387,333 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.78%, alongside a downfall of -33.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.80% during last recorded quarter.