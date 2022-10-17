Alfi Inc. (ALF): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Alfi Inc. (ALF) is priced at $0.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8254 and reached a high price of $0.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.84. The stock touched a low price of $0.177.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Alfi and Paynuity Announce Strategic Collaboration. Alfi, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALF) (the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, and Paynuity, Inc., a financial technology and customer service provider, today announced they have agreed to enter into a technical collaboration agreement with respect to certain technology sharing and development efforts related to the creation of product offerings which combine Alfi’s digital-out-of-home advertising platform with Paynuity’s next-gen enterprise financial technology services. You can read further details here

Alfi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.1770 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) full year performance was -96.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alfi Inc. shares are logging -96.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and -67.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $6.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3495734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alfi Inc. (ALF) recorded performance in the market was -88.99%, having the revenues showcasing -79.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.52M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alfi Inc. (ALF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alfi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1759, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Alfi Inc. posted a movement of -78.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 96,619 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Raw Stochastic average of Alfi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Alfi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.89%, alongside a downfall of -96.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -71.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.90% during last recorded quarter.