Perhaps this is the right time to buy: SouthState Corporation (SSB)

At the end of the latest market close, SouthState Corporation (SSB) was valued at $82.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $81.50 while reaching the peak value of $87.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $80.52. The stock current value is $87.36.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Monday, October 24, 2022. SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) (“SouthState”) announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState’s earnings results at the Company’s website at www.SouthStateBank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Data section. You can read further details here

SouthState Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.34 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $72.25 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) full year performance was 14.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SouthState Corporation shares are logging -6.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.25 and $93.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SouthState Corporation (SSB) recorded performance in the market was 9.05%, having the revenues showcasing 15.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.72B, as it employees total of 4929 workers.

Specialists analysis on SouthState Corporation (SSB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SouthState Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.04, with a change in the price was noted +12.35. In a similar fashion, SouthState Corporation posted a movement of +16.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 339,458 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSB is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: SouthState Corporation (SSB)

Raw Stochastic average of SouthState Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.60%, alongside a boost of 14.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.30% during last recorded quarter.