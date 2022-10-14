Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ): Major Movement on the Horizon

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), which is $10.04 to be very precise.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.19 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $10.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) full year performance was -32.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are logging -33.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $15.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) recorded performance in the market was -33.60%, having the revenues showcasing -15.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B.

Analysts verdict on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.64, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund posted a movement of -12.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 528,105 in trading volumes.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.24%, alongside a downfall of -32.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.77% during last recorded quarter.