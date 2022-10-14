Latch Inc. (LTCH): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Latch Inc. (LTCH) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8202 while reaching the peak value of $0.965 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.801. The stock current value is $0.93.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Latch announces Latch T and Latch Link devices to enable rapid retrofits. Featuring fast, wireless device installations, LatchOS cloud management, and the same great user experience through the Latch App. You can read further details here

Latch Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.7700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.8010 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) full year performance was -91.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Latch Inc. shares are logging -91.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $11.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 687596 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Latch Inc. (LTCH) recorded performance in the market was -87.77%, having the revenues showcasing -22.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.43M, as it employees total of 440 workers.

Specialists analysis on Latch Inc. (LTCH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2617, with a change in the price was noted -1.26. In a similar fashion, Latch Inc. posted a movement of -57.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,848,299 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTCH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Latch Inc. (LTCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Latch Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.58%, alongside a downfall of -91.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.22% during last recorded quarter.