Investors have a limited window left to buy Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is priced at $0.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1555 and reached a high price of $0.1643, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.15. The stock touched a low price of $0.1355.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Siyata Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced the closing of its previously announced $4.0 million registered direct offering. The Company previously entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $4.0 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase common shares in a concurrent private placement. The combined effective purchase price for one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant was $0.23. You can read further details here

Siyata Mobile Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1215 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) full year performance was -95.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares are logging -98.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $9.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11774955 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) recorded performance in the market was -95.95%, having the revenues showcasing -84.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8040, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Siyata Mobile Inc. posted a movement of -84.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,335,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYTA is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.36%, alongside a downfall of -95.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -53.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -73.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.87% during last recorded quarter.