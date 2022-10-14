IMARA Inc. (IMRA): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IMARA Inc. (IMRA), which is $2.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.59 after opening rate of $2.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.415 before closing at $2.47.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Enliven Therapeutics and Imara Announce Merger Agreement. Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Enliven’s portfolio of precision oncology programs. You can read further details here

IMARA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.59 on 10/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/22.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) full year performance was -32.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMARA Inc. shares are logging -40.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $4.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 368057 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) recorded performance in the market was 14.67%, having the revenues showcasing 124.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.42M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Analysts verdict on IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IMARA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.47, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, IMARA Inc. posted a movement of +104.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,764,290 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IMARA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IMARA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 143.40%, alongside a downfall of -32.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 124.35% during last recorded quarter.