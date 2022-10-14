Here is why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.12%

At the end of the latest market close, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) was valued at $6.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.36 while reaching the peak value of $6.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.16. The stock current value is $6.67.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2022 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q22 results for production and volume sold. You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was -18.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -45.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.09 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2018026 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was -8.88%, having the revenues showcasing 12.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

The Analysts eye on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.55, with a change in the price was noted -1.66. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -19.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,725,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical rundown of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.96%, alongside a downfall of -18.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.29% during last recorded quarter.