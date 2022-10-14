Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is priced at $2.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.31 and reached a high price of $2.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.32. The stock touched a low price of $2.21.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Cepton’s Nova Lidar Named “Automotive Sensor Hardware Solution of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough. Cepton joins BMW, TOYOTA and LYFT as featured innovators in third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizing advancements in automotive and transportation technologies. You can read further details here

Cepton Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.16 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $1.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) full year performance was -73.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cepton Inc. shares are logging -96.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $80.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597381 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recorded performance in the market was -73.62%, having the revenues showcasing 85.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 435.29M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Cepton Inc. posted a movement of +3.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,059,339 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPTN is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cepton Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.37%, alongside a downfall of -73.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.82% during last recorded quarter.