Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is priced at $68.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $62.97 and reached a high price of $68.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $64.38. The stock touched a low price of $62.778.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Civitas Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced that it is scheduled to release its third quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on October 31, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, Tuesday, November 1, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civiresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below. You can read further details here

Civitas Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.76 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $44.17 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) full year performance was 41.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Civitas Resources Inc. shares are logging -16.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.65 and $82.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 821346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) recorded performance in the market was 46.79%, having the revenues showcasing 45.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.95B, as it employees total of 322 workers.

The Analysts eye on Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Civitas Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.33, with a change in the price was noted +3.57. In a similar fashion, Civitas Resources Inc. posted a movement of +5.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 871,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIVI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

Raw Stochastic average of Civitas Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Civitas Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.79%, alongside a boost of 41.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.79% during last recorded quarter.