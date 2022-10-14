Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR), which is $10.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.575 after opening rate of $11.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.73 before closing at $11.64.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Names Sreeni Prabhu as Chief Executive Officer and President. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced that Sreeni Prabhu has been named Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Mr. Prabhu currently serves as co-founder, Managing Partner and Group Chief Investment Officer of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, and he will continue in those roles. Mr. Williams will continue to serve in a senior advisory role for the Company during a transition period which is not expected to extend beyond Q1 2023. You can read further details here

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.93 on 02/22/22, with the lowest value was $8.73 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) full year performance was -42.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. shares are logging -46.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.06 and $18.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) recorded performance in the market was -38.46%, having the revenues showcasing -28.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 252.60M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.76, with a change in the price was noted -3.31. In a similar fashion, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. posted a movement of -24.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 59,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOMR is recording 5.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.59.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.89%, alongside a downfall of -42.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.15% during last recorded quarter.