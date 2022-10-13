United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United Maritime Corporation (USEA), which is $2.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.82 after opening rate of $1.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.72 before closing at $1.81.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, United Announces Sale of two Aframax Petroleum Tankers and Delivery of the Previously announced LR2 Tankers. United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of two Aframax tankers, and the successful delivery of the previously-announced LR2 tanker acquisitions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -75.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4477281 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -37.59%, having the revenues showcasing -17.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.15M.

Analysts verdict on United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Maritime Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United Maritime Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United Maritime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.59%. The shares increased approximately by -6.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.73% during last recorded quarter.