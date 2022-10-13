Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). It is currently valued at $16.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.79, after setting-off with the price of $15.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.69.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares. TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.59375 per share for its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series F Preferred Shares”; NYSE: TNPPRF). You can read further details here

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.20 on 09/21/22, with the lowest value was $6.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) full year performance was 70.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are logging -13.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.95 and $19.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 726539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) recorded performance in the market was 129.56%, having the revenues showcasing 78.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 466.02M.

Analysts verdict on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.06, with a change in the price was noted +4.44. In a similar fashion, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited posted a movement of +36.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 258,272 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.24%, alongside a boost of 70.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.90% during last recorded quarter.