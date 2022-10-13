The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC). It is currently valued at $1.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.56, after setting-off with the price of $1.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.14.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Vincerx Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update. Continue to execute on priority indications for VIP152; recently issued the INN enitociclib. You can read further details here

Vincerx Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.5600 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) full year performance was -91.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares are logging -92.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $15.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1237970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) recorded performance in the market was -88.13%, having the revenues showcasing -18.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.87M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vincerx Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4591, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Vincerx Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -31.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 156,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VINC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC)

Raw Stochastic average of Vincerx Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Vincerx Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.33%, alongside a downfall of -91.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.79% during last recorded quarter.