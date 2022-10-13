The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was valued at $46.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.41 while reaching the peak value of $46.955 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.13. The stock current value is $47.33.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Scotiabank invests $1.6 million to advance STEM apprenticeship opportunities for Canadian high school students. Scotiabank is investing $1.6 million in the Rotman School of Management’s Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) and becoming a founding partner of their CDL Apprentice Program, that will provide young women+ (including two-spirit, transgender and non-binary individuals) in high schools across Canada with exposure to career opportunities in STEM. You can read further details here

The Bank of Nova Scotia had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.86 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $45.29 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) full year performance was -26.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are logging -36.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.04 and $74.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 884907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) recorded performance in the market was -35.43%, having the revenues showcasing -15.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.55B, as it employees total of 90978 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.03, with a change in the price was noted -15.60. In a similar fashion, The Bank of Nova Scotia posted a movement of -24.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,559,721 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNS is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.77%, alongside a downfall of -26.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.45% during last recorded quarter.