Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). It is currently valued at $69.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $70.585, after setting-off with the price of $66.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $65.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $66.86.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, CONSOL Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) will issue its third quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the ‘Investor Relations’ page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event. You can read further details here

CONSOL Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.17 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $19.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) full year performance was 116.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are logging -11.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.83 and $79.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) recorded performance in the market was 212.16%, having the revenues showcasing 26.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.48B, as it employees total of 1575 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CONSOL Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.70, with a change in the price was noted +18.03. In a similar fashion, CONSOL Energy Inc. posted a movement of +34.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 709,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEIX is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CONSOL Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 212.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.91%, alongside a boost of 116.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.84% during last recorded quarter.