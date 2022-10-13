Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), which is $0.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.95 after opening rate of $0.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3368 before closing at $0.31.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Pintec Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1000 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.2533 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -82.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -87.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 257.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8845938 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was -58.91%, having the revenues showcasing 0.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.26M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1548, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -43.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 165,965 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.08%, alongside a downfall of -82.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 131.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.64% during last recorded quarter.