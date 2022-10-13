Nucor Corporation (NUE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.46

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is priced at $122.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $118.77 and reached a high price of $120.125, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $119.31. The stock touched a low price of $117.56.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Nucor to Host Investor Day in November. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) will host an Investor Day starting at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in New York City. During the event, Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Nucor’s management team will outline the Company’s differentiated strategy and leading market position, as well as provide updated mid-term financial targets. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 19.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -34.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.50 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 975412 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 4.52%, having the revenues showcasing 10.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.99B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 123.38, with a change in the price was noted +2.20. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +1.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,129,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.12%, alongside a boost of 19.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.10% during last recorded quarter.