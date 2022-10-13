Market data suggests positive returns on GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is priced at $5.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.60 and reached a high price of $6.7236, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.32. The stock touched a low price of $5.60.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares are logging -90.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.72 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) recorded performance in the market was -63.67%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 266.08M, as it employees total of 694 workers.

Specialists analysis on GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.67%. The shares increased approximately by -25.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -66.17% in the period of the last 30 days.