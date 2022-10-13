Here is why CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.02%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), which is $71.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $72.545 after opening rate of $72.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $71.43 before closing at $72.37.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on October 25, 2022. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the third quarter 2022 following the market close on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day. You can read further details here

CoStar Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.73 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $49.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) full year performance was -18.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CoStar Group Inc. shares are logging -29.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.00 and $101.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2334149 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) recorded performance in the market was -9.59%, having the revenues showcasing 23.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.52B, as it employees total of 4742 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CoStar Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.89, with a change in the price was noted +14.64. In a similar fashion, CoStar Group Inc. posted a movement of +25.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,598,041 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSGP is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Raw Stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CoStar Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.71%, alongside a downfall of -18.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.32% during last recorded quarter.