Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It is currently valued at $20.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.40, after setting-off with the price of $20.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.08.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes 2021 ESG Report. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company” or “Graphic Packaging”), announced today that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. With the release of the 2021 report, Graphic Packaging shares milestones achieved in advancing its Vision 2025 ESG goals. You can read further details here

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.07 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $17.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) full year performance was 6.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares are logging -14.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.63 and $24.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 926211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recorded performance in the market was 2.97%, having the revenues showcasing -2.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.42B, as it employees total of 25000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted a movement of +0.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,812,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPK is recording 3.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.46%, alongside a boost of 6.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.24% during last recorded quarter.