Gear up for the change! Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) has hit the volume of 1331166

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is priced at $1.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.58 and reached a high price of $1.5899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.59. The stock touched a low price of $1.37.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Announces Plans to Evaluate Efficacy of Streptococcus pneumoniae Vaccine Candidate Against Pneumococcal Pneumonia at the World Vaccine Congress in Barcelona. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced plans to investigate the ability of BWV-201, a Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate for acute otitis media (“AOM”) prevention, to also protect against non-invasive pneumococcal pneumonia at the World Vaccine Congress in Barcelona. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -98.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $90.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1331166 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) recorded performance in the market was -97.54%, having the revenues showcasing -23.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.15M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6920, with a change in the price was noted -2.94. In a similar fashion, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of -67.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,512,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.54%. The shares increased approximately by -21.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.78% during last recorded quarter.