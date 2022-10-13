Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). It is currently valued at $1.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.42, after setting-off with the price of $1.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.365 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.40.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Gannett Announces Ongoing Debt Repayment. Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $24.8 million of 6.00% first lien notes due November 1, 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”) for approximately $19.9 million representing a discount to par. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company received a waiver from certain of its lenders to apply up to $20 million of the net cash proceeds from certain real estate sales to the repurchase of outstanding 2026 Senior Notes, with the balance of the net cash proceeds to be used to repay amounts under the Company’s five-year senior secured term loan facility in accordance with the credit agreement. You can read further details here

Gannett Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.3800 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) full year performance was -77.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gannett Co. Inc. shares are logging -79.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $6.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1101627 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) recorded performance in the market was -73.73%, having the revenues showcasing -45.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.44M, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6109, with a change in the price was noted -2.47. In a similar fashion, Gannett Co. Inc. posted a movement of -64.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,249,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCI is recording 2.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.53.

Technical breakdown of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gannett Co. Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.90%, alongside a downfall of -77.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.95% during last recorded quarter.