Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

At the end of the latest market close, mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) was valued at $1.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $2.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.59. The stock current value is $2.23.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, mCloud Provides Update on Interest Payment Related to Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures. mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), (“mCloud” or the “Company”) a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) solutions today provided an update on an interest payment related to its outstanding unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”). You can read further details here

mCloud Technologies Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) full year performance was -59.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares are logging -62.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $5.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 938754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) recorded performance in the market was -54.49%, having the revenues showcasing -20.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.89M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5700, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, mCloud Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +2.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,190 in trading volumes.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of mCloud Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.83%, alongside a downfall of -59.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.92% during last recorded quarter.