Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) is priced at $1.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.14 and reached a high price of $1.4399, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.11. The stock touched a low price of $1.12.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Greenwave to Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference Today at 11:30am ET. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET. You can read further details here

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.7000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) full year performance was -92.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares are logging -93.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $19.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 625391 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) recorded performance in the market was -91.21%, having the revenues showcasing -83.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.50M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Analysts verdict on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.3013, with a change in the price was noted -3.97. In a similar fashion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -76.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,406 in trading volumes.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.18%, alongside a downfall of -92.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -58.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.90% during last recorded quarter.