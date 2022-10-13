Euronav NV (EURN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Euronav NV (EURN) is priced at $15.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.94 and reached a high price of $15.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.19. The stock touched a low price of $14.58.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Senior Executives of LNG, LPG, Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall, London, UK. The 14th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall in London from 8:20am – 5:20pm. The event is held in partnership with Fearnley Securities and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Euronav NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.16 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $7.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was 49.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -18.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.91 and $19.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1318801 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was 70.87%, having the revenues showcasing 26.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.07B, as it employees total of 3147 workers.

Euronav NV (EURN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.47, with a change in the price was noted +3.99. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of +34.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,373,086 in trading volumes.

Euronav NV (EURN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Euronav NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.76%, alongside a boost of 49.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.58% during last recorded quarter.