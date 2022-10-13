El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO), which is $10.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.70 after opening rate of $10.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.20 before closing at $9.10.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, El Pollo Loco Board Of Directors Declares Special Dividend of $1.50 Per Share and Approves 20 Million Share Repurchase Program. El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company (“shares”). The special dividend is payable on November 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. You can read further details here

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.79 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $8.15 for the same time period, recorded on 09/07/22.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) full year performance was -36.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.15 and $16.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040299 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) recorded performance in the market was -25.79%, having the revenues showcasing 12.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 395.30M, as it employees total of 4626 workers.

Market experts do have their say about El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +3.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 142,439 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOCO is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Raw Stochastic average of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.56%, alongside a downfall of -36.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.38% during last recorded quarter.