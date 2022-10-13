Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $34.08

At the end of the latest market close, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) was valued at $28.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.80 while reaching the peak value of $28.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.50. The stock current value is $28.04.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 7th. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing third quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, November 7th, 2022. A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, November 7th, 2022. You can read further details here

Delek US Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.23 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) full year performance was 44.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delek US Holdings Inc. shares are logging -19.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.95 and $34.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2175257 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) recorded performance in the market was 88.65%, having the revenues showcasing 28.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03B, as it employees total of 3312 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Delek US Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.54, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -0.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,503,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DK is recording 2.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.26.

Technical breakdown of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Delek US Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.13%, alongside a boost of 44.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.04% during last recorded quarter.