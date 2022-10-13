Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), which is $129.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $132.17 after opening rate of $132.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $127.71 before closing at $132.53.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details. Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-571-0905 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 7701942) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com. You can read further details here

Crown Castle Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $209.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $127.71 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) full year performance was -24.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown Castle Inc. shares are logging -38.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $129.38 and $209.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2741938 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) recorded performance in the market was -38.19%, having the revenues showcasing -24.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.27B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Crown Castle Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 169.98, with a change in the price was noted -49.35. In a similar fashion, Crown Castle Inc. posted a movement of -27.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,625,299 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCI is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.70.

Technical rundown of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Crown Castle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.52%, alongside a downfall of -24.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.55% during last recorded quarter.