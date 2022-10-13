Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.17 while reaching the peak value of $0.1898 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.165. The stock current value is $0.18.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Cosmos Health Enters into a Warrant Exchange Agreement, Replacing Structured Warrants with Plain-Vanilla Warrants. Provides Additional Financial Flexibility in Exchange for New Warrants. You can read further details here

Cosmos Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9200 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.1620 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) full year performance was -95.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $4.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588406 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) recorded performance in the market was -94.52%, having the revenues showcasing -53.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.99M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cosmos Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4532, with a change in the price was noted -0.96. In a similar fashion, Cosmos Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -83.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,464,189 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COSM is recording 4.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cosmos Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.32%, alongside a downfall of -95.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.31% during last recorded quarter.