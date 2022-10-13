Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Corteva Inc. (CTVA), which is $60.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.065 after opening rate of $60.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.16 before closing at $60.76.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Corteva Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, November 3, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Corteva Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.30 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $43.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) full year performance was 44.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corteva Inc. shares are logging -5.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.37 and $64.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2394644 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) recorded performance in the market was 28.57%, having the revenues showcasing 18.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.73B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Corteva Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Corteva Inc. posted a movement of +3.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,590,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTVA is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Corteva Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Corteva Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.26%, alongside a boost of 44.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.06% during last recorded quarter.