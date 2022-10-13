Cigna Corporation (CI): Up ahead of its competition

Cigna Corporation (CI) is priced at $288.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $291.99 and reached a high price of $294.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $290.95. The stock touched a low price of $288.20.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Cigna Brings Comprehensive, Cost-Effective Marketplace Plans to Texas. Residents in 11 Texas counties will have Cigna health plan options on the individual marketplace for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period. You can read further details here

Cigna Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $296.29 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $213.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/22.

Cigna Corporation (CI) full year performance was 42.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cigna Corporation shares are logging -2.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $191.74 and $296.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2332034 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cigna Corporation (CI) recorded performance in the market was 25.58%, having the revenues showcasing 8.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.42B, as it employees total of 73700 workers.

Cigna Corporation (CI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Cigna Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 275.94, with a change in the price was noted +31.48. In a similar fashion, Cigna Corporation posted a movement of +12.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,964,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CI is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Cigna Corporation (CI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cigna Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cigna Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.16%, alongside a boost of 42.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.85% during last recorded quarter.