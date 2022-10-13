Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.01M in the recent 3 months

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is priced at $68.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $68.02 and reached a high price of $68.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $67.08. The stock touched a low price of $67.07.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, CP Holiday Train returns to the rails in support of community food banks after two-year hiatus. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. You can read further details here

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.22 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $65.22 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) full year performance was -2.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares are logging -18.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.68 and $84.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 962597 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) recorded performance in the market was -6.76%, having the revenues showcasing -4.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.87B, as it employees total of 12711 workers.

The Analysts eye on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited posted a movement of -0.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,120,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CP is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.38%, alongside a downfall of -2.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.09% during last recorded quarter.