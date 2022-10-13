ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) was valued at $2.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.48 while reaching the peak value of $2.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.46. The stock current value is $2.60.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. 2Q2022 Total Revenues Were $33.9 Million, a 90% Y-o-Y Increase. You can read further details here

ADMA Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.92 on 09/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/22.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) full year performance was 126.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are logging -11.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1660444 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) recorded performance in the market was 80.14%, having the revenues showcasing 14.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 500.71M, as it employees total of 527 workers.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +28.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,794,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMA is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ADMA Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ADMA Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.00%, alongside a boost of 126.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.41% during last recorded quarter.