Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.30 after opening rate of $0.2995 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.271 before closing at $0.30.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Announces Delivery of the Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel m/v Baltimore and Time Charter Contract With Hyundai Glovis. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v Baltimore, a 2005 built Capesize dry bulk vessel of 177,243 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in June 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -97.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 785936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -86.57%, having the revenues showcasing -36.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.60M.

The Analysts eye on OceanPal Inc. (OP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4482, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, OceanPal Inc. posted a movement of -53.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 507,762 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.79%.

Considering, the past performance of OceanPal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.57%. The shares increased approximately by -17.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.08% during last recorded quarter.