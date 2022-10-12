Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) is priced at $1.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.14 and reached a high price of $1.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.12. The stock touched a low price of $1.1232.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Nexalin Technology, Inc. Announces Closing of $9.6 Million Initial Public Offering. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,315,000 units consisting of 2,315,000 shares of its common stock and 2,315,000 accompanying warrants to purchase 2,315,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $4.15 per share at a combined offering price of $4.15, for gross proceeds of approximately $9.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Nexalin has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 347,250 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 347,250 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 347,250 warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nexalin Technology Inc. shares are logging -57.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2605293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) recorded performance in the market was -44.44%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.46M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Technical rundown of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Considering, the past performance of Nexalin Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.44%.