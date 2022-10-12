Market data suggests positive returns on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO), which is $2.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.29 after opening rate of $2.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.07 before closing at $2.19.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Hempacco Announces Revenue Up 486% Year-Over-Year for First Half of 2022. Hempacco continues to deliver product to HBI under long-term $9.2M purchase order. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares are logging -92.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $41.80.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23198884 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) recorded performance in the market was -71.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.72M.

Market experts do have their say about Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hempacco Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hempacco Co. Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.85%. The shares increased approximately by -14.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.60% in the period of the last 30 days.