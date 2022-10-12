Market data suggests positive returns on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

At the end of the latest market close, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was valued at $5.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.89 while reaching the peak value of $6.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.8599. The stock current value is $6.23.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, REMINDER – Leading LNG, LPG, Crude and Product Tanker Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in NYC. Senior executives from leading publicly listed LNG, LPG, Crude Oil and Product Tanker, shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. You can read further details here

GasLog Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.23 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) full year performance was 33.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GasLog Partners LP shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.24 and $7.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 724012 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) recorded performance in the market was 46.24%, having the revenues showcasing 19.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 318.35M, as it employees total of 2397 workers.

The Analysts eye on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.74, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, GasLog Partners LP posted a movement of +27.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 388,226 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLOP is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

Technical rundown of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

Raw Stochastic average of GasLog Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.91%.

Considering, the past performance of GasLog Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.25%, alongside a boost of 33.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.58% during last recorded quarter.