Investors have a limited window left to buy AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), which is $41.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $56.0101 after opening rate of $30.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.36 before closing at $30.42.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, AMTD Digital Inc. Delivered Solid Annual Results in FY2022 with a 17% Increase in Bottom Line. AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -98.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3410811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was 153.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.61B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.86%. The shares increased approximately by -14.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.45% in the period of the last 30 days.