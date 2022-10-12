Here is why VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.22%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), which is $4.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.00 after opening rate of $5.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.74 before closing at $4.91.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, Stockholders of VAALCO Energy and TransGlobe Energy Have Approved Strategic Business Combination. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: “EGY”; LSE: “EGY”) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) announced that the stockholders of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe”) approved the proposed strategic business combination with VAALCO at a Special Meeting held earlier today. As previously disclosed, VAALCO’s stockholders approved the combination at its special meeting of stockholders held on September 29, 2022. You can read further details here

VAALCO Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.77 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) full year performance was 47.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are logging -43.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $8.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1095099 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recorded performance in the market was 52.96%, having the revenues showcasing -21.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 319.74M, as it employees total of 117 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VAALCO Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted -1.35. In a similar fashion, VAALCO Energy Inc. posted a movement of -21.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,215,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VAALCO Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.63%, alongside a boost of 47.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.19% during last recorded quarter.