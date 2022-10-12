Here is why Uxin Limited (UXIN) recent weekly performance of -7.73% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uxin Limited (UXIN). It is currently valued at $0.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.63, after setting-off with the price of $0.6014. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5936 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Uxin Announces ADS Ratio Change. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -77.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -84.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2910742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -61.46%, having the revenues showcasing -24.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 291.28M, as it employees total of 814 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6062, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +9.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,074,645 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.12%, alongside a downfall of -77.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.04% during last recorded quarter.