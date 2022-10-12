Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is priced at $25.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.10 and reached a high price of $24.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.34. The stock touched a low price of $23.3714.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Agreement With Taylor Maritime Investments Limited. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company” or “we” or “us” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that we have entered into a transaction implementation agreement (the “Implementation Agreement”), dated October 11, 2022, among the Company, Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (“TMI”) and Good Falkirk (MI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMI (the “Offeror”), providing for a voluntary conditional cash offer (the “Offer”) to be made by the Offeror for all of the issued ordinary shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company (other than Shares held by the Offeror and Shares held in treasury) (the “Offer Shares”). You can read further details here

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.98 on 05/20/22, with the lowest value was $13.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) full year performance was 67.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -11.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.83 and $28.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1265517 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) recorded performance in the market was 35.00%, having the revenues showcasing 61.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 462.22M, as it employees total of 596 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 316,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIN is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical breakdown of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.08%, alongside a boost of 67.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.73% during last recorded quarter.