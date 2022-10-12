Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of OpGen Inc. (OPGN). It is currently valued at $0.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2399, after setting-off with the price of $0.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.23.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, OpGen Announces Closing of $3.38 Million Registered Direct Offering. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 9,660,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents), 33,810 shares of Series C mirroring preferred stock (“Series C Preferred”) and, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,660,000 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.35 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent). Each share of Series C Preferred Stock has a stated value of $0.01 per share and will automatically terminate on the date that the Company effects a reverse stock split of the Company’s shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.377 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

OpGen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) full year performance was -90.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OpGen Inc. shares are logging -90.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $2.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 787633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) recorded performance in the market was -79.20%, having the revenues showcasing -64.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.69M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Specialists analysis on OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OpGen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4922, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, OpGen Inc. posted a movement of -45.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 361,144 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPGN is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.92%, alongside a downfall of -90.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.76% during last recorded quarter.