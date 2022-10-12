FREYR Battery (FREY): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, FREYR Battery (FREY) was valued at $14.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.10 while reaching the peak value of $14.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.69. The stock current value is $13.80.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, FREYR Battery Signs License and Services Agreement with Aleees to Produce Active Cathode Material (LFP). FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into an agreement with Aleees (TWSE: 5227), the Taiwan-based lithium-iron phosphate (“LFP”) cathode battery material manufacturer. The agreement, which includes ongoing services and support from Aleees, provides FREYR with a worldwide license to produce and sell LFP cathode material based on Aleees’ technology, and to build production facilities leveraging Aleees’ industrial expertise. FREYR anticipates that the agreement will enable FREYR to meet the future LFP cathode material needs of the Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. Volumes could furthermore be deployed to FREYR’s planned Giga America project in the U.S. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.94 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $6.42 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 48.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -18.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.42 and $16.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 828317 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 28.89%, having the revenues showcasing 84.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

FREYR Battery (FREY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.49, with a change in the price was noted +5.52. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +66.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,032,886 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FREYR Battery (FREY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.09%, alongside a boost of 48.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.04% during last recorded quarter.