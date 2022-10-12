FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) was valued at $1.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.64 while reaching the peak value of $1.7158 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.57. The stock current value is $1.52.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Exclusive Relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and financing solutions provider, today announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax corporate and franchisee locations. This relationship will allow FlexShopper to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States, as well as via the Liberty Tax website and mobile applications. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. In addition, FlexShopper will market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in these same storefront and digital locations. You can read further details here

FlexShopper Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1700 on 08/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.8267 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) full year performance was -42.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FlexShopper Inc. shares are logging -52.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1025025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) recorded performance in the market was -31.06%, having the revenues showcasing 86.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.02M, as it employees total of 137 workers.

The Analysts eye on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the FlexShopper Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5258, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, FlexShopper Inc. posted a movement of +19.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 235,669 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FPAY is recording 13.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.92.

Technical rundown of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Raw Stochastic average of FlexShopper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.77%.

Considering, the past performance of FlexShopper Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.89%, alongside a downfall of -42.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.16% during last recorded quarter.