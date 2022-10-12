Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

At the end of the latest market close, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) was valued at $0.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2655 while reaching the peak value of $0.2762 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2205. The stock current value is $0.24.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. and Vanderbilt University Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville TN, USA (Vanderbilt) to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2205 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -97.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -97.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 778718 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -97.65%, having the revenues showcasing -79.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.25M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5494, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -60.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,462,418 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Revelation Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.89%, alongside a downfall of -97.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.65% during last recorded quarter.