Cango Inc. (CANG): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cango Inc. (CANG), which is $2.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.43 after opening rate of $2.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.2101 before closing at $2.26.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Cango Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend. Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a special cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share (or US$1 per American depositary share) on its outstanding shares, to be paid on November 23, 2022 (Eastern Time) to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on October 24, 2022 (Eastern Time). You can read further details here

Cango Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.82 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Cango Inc. (CANG) full year performance was -27.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cango Inc. shares are logging -26.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206089 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cango Inc. (CANG) recorded performance in the market was 4.11%, having the revenues showcasing -1.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 322.48M, as it employees total of 2351 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cango Inc. (CANG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cango Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Cango Inc. posted a movement of -25.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 164,311 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CANG is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Cango Inc. (CANG)

Raw Stochastic average of Cango Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cango Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.51%, alongside a downfall of -27.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.74% during last recorded quarter.