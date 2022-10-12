Buying a TuanChe Limited (TC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, TuanChe Limited (TC) was valued at $4.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.49 while reaching the peak value of $5.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.43. The stock current value is $5.10.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, TuanChe to Hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on November 4, 2022. TuanChe Limited (“TuanChe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it would hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at 9F, Ruihai Building, No. 21 Yangfangdian Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100038, The People’s Republic of China on November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). You can read further details here

TuanChe Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

TuanChe Limited (TC) full year performance was 145.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuanChe Limited shares are logging -7.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 259.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1008506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuanChe Limited (TC) recorded performance in the market was 80.21%, having the revenues showcasing 131.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.03M, as it employees total of 621 workers.

TuanChe Limited (TC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +2.96. In a similar fashion, TuanChe Limited posted a movement of +138.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 59,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TC is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

TuanChe Limited (TC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TuanChe Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TuanChe Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.94%, alongside a boost of 145.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.82% during last recorded quarter.